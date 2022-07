The Incense mechanic in Pokémon Go is being expanded again, with a Daily Adventure Incense being added to give players more free, daily content to enjoy. Daily Adventure Incense is just like normal Incense but with slightly different properties. Instead of lasting for a full hour, it will only last 15 minutes, but during that time it is more likely to help attract rare Pokémon that normally wouldn’t spawn in the wild.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO