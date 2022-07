The last time we saw Ben Simmons on an NBA court, the lasting memory is not a positive one — him being tentative, passing up a dunk in the clutch minutes of a playoff game to avoid getting fouled, part of an underwhelming playoff stretch. Then Simmons asked for a trade, refused to play in Philadelphia citing mental health concerns, forcing the 76ers ultimately to trade Simmons to the Nets for James Harden. But Simmons never played a minute for Brooklyn due to back and mental health issues, even in the playoffs when he was reportedly close to returning (frustrating his Nets teammates). Then Simmons had back surgery this offseason.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO