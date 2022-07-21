ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massachusetts train catches fire, forcing passengers to flee from windows

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne passenger jumped into a river and several others climbed out of windows when a Boston-area public transit train caught fire during the Thursday morning commute, officials said. The fire is the latest in a string of dangerous problems with the troubled system. No injuries were reported, and the...

www.cbsnews.com

Passengers Jump from Windows — and Into River — After Boston Train Catches Fire: 'Very Frightening Event'

A Boston train caught on fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, leading several passengers to escape the flames through windows. "This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly stations," the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wrote in a statement shared on social media.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Passenger who escaped Orange Line fire won't ride MBTA for "long time"

SOMERVILLE - A woman who had to climb out of a window to escape a burning Orange Line train over the Mystic River said she won't be riding the MBTA "for a long time."Caitlin Kenney was one of about 200 riders who had to leave the train after it broke down on a bridge Thursday morning just before it was to arrive at the Assembly station in Somerville."It was definitely the most scared I've ever felt in my life," she told WBZ-TV Friday.Cell phone video from inside the train after the fire broke out showed Kenney yelling "I'm scared," moments...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Frantic passengers escape burning Orange Line train on bridge

SOMERVILLE - About 200 passengers escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning. One jumped into the water. According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was on the bridge heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Power was shut off between Assembly and Wellington stations as riders frantically scrambled to get out of the train safely, some through windows in the first car."Public safety personnel picked up a person who had jumped into the...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston Magazine

Why Are We So Obsessed with the Orange Line Bridge Diver?

An act of sheer athleticism in the midst of a crisis has caught everyone's attention. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In the midst of an unusually eye-catching story about an MBTA mishap on the Orange...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Michelle Wu
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Orange Line MBTA train stopped on bridge over Mystic River

SOMERVILLE - An MBTA Orange Line appeared to have caught fire Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River.Video from above the bridge showed smoke coming out of the front car of the train as it was stopped on the bridge near the Assembly station in Somerville.It's not known if anyone was hurt or if the train will be evacuated."Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched," the MBTA tweeted.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

New photo shows deteriorating support column that caused MBTA closures

BOSTON - The MBTA released a new photo Tuesday showing the deteriorating support column in a subway tunnel that forced the T to shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for several days last month. The column is one of seven in the tunnel near Haymarket station, underneath the Government Center Garage, which is being demolished. It was the only column flagged for water damage, according to the MBTA. The garage was built by the city of Boston in the 1960's. When HYM, the contractor demolishing the Government Center Garage, discovered the deteriorating column on June 23, the MBTA shut down parts of the Orange and Green Lines for three days so engineers could inspect and shore up the column.The MBTA said the column has been reinforced and released a photo of it Tuesday as MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak met with the agency's board of directors.Back in June, HYM said the column was compromised from water damage and was not the result of ongoing construction work at the garage. Poftak contradicted that statement, placing the blame on the construction company. The MBTA says it is now working with HYM to cover the extra costs.
BOSTON, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Spills Concrete Across I-495 In Chelmsford

Crews were on the scene where a dump truck spilled wet concrete across all three lanes of I-495 southbound near exit 88 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter. All three lanes and exit were closed as crews worked to clean up the mess, MassDOT said on Twitter. Drivers...
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
LINCOLN, RI
CBS News

Unresponsive kayaker in Tynsborough rushed to hospital after falling into Mascuppic Lake

TYNGSBOROUGH - A kayaker who fell into Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water. Tyngsborough Police say the initial investigation indicated that a 60-year-old woman from Dunstable was kayaking with a friend when she capsized and fell into the water. Her friend noticed she was unresponsive, and later pulled her ashore and began to administer CPR.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
Q97.9

Boston Logan Airport Is Dumping This Security Requirement for Travelers

Soon, gone will be the days of having to dig through your bag or search your phone for your boarding pass at Boston Logan International Airport. I'm at Logan at least once a week and see hundreds of travelers holding up the TSA security line to search for their boarding passes even though they just had them in their hands moments earlier.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Breaching whale lands on fishing boat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat on Sunday, though fortunately no one was injured.It happened around 10 a.m. a few hundred yards off of Manomet Point, where whales have been in the area feeding. Last week, a photographer captured an image of a whale surfacing not far from a paddleboarder. Because the whales have been in the area, a Plymouth Harbormaster boat was monitoring the waters this weekend as a precaution."This is definitely both a sense of excitement and concern," said Regina Asmutis-Silvia of North American Whale and Dolphin Conservation.A man on the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS News

