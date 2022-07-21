Cowboys Reveal Throwback Uniforms That'll Get You Hyped For Football Season

Photo: Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are taking it back to the '60s with their latest uniform reveal.

To be on full display on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants, the Cowboys will don throwback uniforms that they haven't worn in over a decade. The white helmet with a single navy star, which was featured in the team's original uniform worn from 1960-1964, will be worn with the throwbacks classic uniform — navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest with white pants and navy socks with white stripes, according to the Dallas Cowboys .

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season. The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again," Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said in a press release.

The Cowboys wore the team's original uniform during each Thanksgiving Day game from 2004-2012. Last season, the NFL permitted teams to wear a second alternate-color helmet paired with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms in the 2022 season.

These throwback helmets will be up for grabs starting July 25 in Cowboys Pro Shops and online .

Take a look at the hype video the Dallas Cowboys released Thursday (July 21) in honor of #ThrowbackThursday:

Here's a look at the 2022 Dallas Cowboys NFL schedule: