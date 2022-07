RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-month-old golden retriever survived a plane crash over the weekend in Macomb County. Charlie was on a plane with her owners, who are from Chicago, and their 17-year-old niece, who is from Georgia. They were headed back to Chicago on Sunday when their plane barely got into the air at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile and Indian Trail in Ray Township.

