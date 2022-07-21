Whitmer urges FDA to remove barriers to medication abortion
By Steve Neavling
MetroTimes
4 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the Federal Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to remove “burdensome restrictions” on the abortion medication mifepristone. Pills that terminate pregnancies have taken on more urgency after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide....
