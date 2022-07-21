ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rishi Sunak: I flew home to stop Christmas Covid lockdown

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said that in December 2021 he flew back from an overseas government trip to stop a Covid lockdown which was "hours" away from being announced. The ex-chancellor told LBC a lockdown would have damaged businesses and he successfully fought hard to stop one....

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
BBC

Nigerian kidney theft: Third charge over organ-harvesting plot

A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ivana Trump might have married a British Lord - if she'd paid her bills! Aristocrat who furnished Plaza for her reveals he didn't pass on letters from British nobility who she 'entranced' in London because she didn't pay him promptly

Ivana Trump missed out on being wooed by the cream of the British aristocracy after avoiding payments on a redecoration of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a titled Brit. Sir Humphry Wakefield, who is an expert on antiques and architecture whose company specializes in the perfect reproduction of important furniture, has revealed that he declined to pass-on letters inquiring about Ivana from the UK's great-and-the-good after she dazzled them with a trip to Claridge's Hotel in London during the late 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

British man Aran Chada feared drowned in Italy after saving son

A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
ACCIDENTS
Interesting Engineering

UK's next-gen fighter jet has a groundbreaking ‘mind-reading’ helmet

The Tempest fighter jet, part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) being built by the U.K. will be equipped with technology that read the minds of pilots, BBC reported. Last year, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) awarded a $347 million (£250m) grant to a consortium of companies that includes BAE Systems and Rolls Royce from the U.K., Leonardo from Italy, and missile group MBDA from Europe to develop the sixth generation combat fighter jet, Tempest.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Russia declares Guernsey an 'unfriendly state'

Russia has added Guernsey to its list of unfriendly states and territories. The Kremlin has accused the island's government of supporting economic restrictions against the Russian Federation and has imposed sanctions. Reacting on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said: "Clearly little Guernsey's sanctions are beginning to bite." Jersey...
EUROPE
BBC

Scots cricket institutionally racist, review finds

An independent review is expected to find that there is evidence of institutional racism in Scottish cricket. The investigation was commissioned by SportScotland last year and is due to be published on Monday. It follows allegations - some made by all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - of racism and discrimination.
SOCIETY
The Independent

EU agrees to cut gas use over fears of Russian freeze-out

The European Union has agreed to cut gas consumption across the bloc over fears that the current level of demand leaves countries exposed to Russian supply disruption.A deal struck on Tuesday aims to bolster European energy security over winter by requiring member states to cut demand by 15 per cent on their average consumption over the past five years by 31 March 2023.Ministers hailed the agreement as proof of a Europe united against Russian threats, though exemptions to the target were included after protests by members less reliant on Moscow for energy.Ahead of talks in Brussels, European Commission president...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Kenya: Life on the front-line of severe food shortages

Droughts, Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have led to severe food shortages in the Horn of Africa, with millions of people going hungry. The BBC's Anne Soy reports from northern Kenya where food is scarce and many are struggling to feed themselves and their families. At a food distribution...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Russia puts Isle of Man on its list of 'unfriendly' states

Russia has placed the Isle of Man on its list of unfriendly states and territories for imposing economic sanctions on the country. The Manx government mirrored penalties introduced by the UK and EU following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In response the Kremlin has added the island to the...
POLITICS
BBC

HS2: 'Ground-breaking' moment in tunnelling work

A huge HS2 tunnelling machine has completed a one-mile journey underneath an ancient Warwickshire wood. The 2,000-tonne machine started boring under Long Itchington Wood in December last year and is the first tunnel breakthrough on the London to Birmingham route.   . Work is being done in a bid to...
POLITICS
BBC

Five hospital wards run with one registered nurse each

Five wards at Scotland's largest hospital had to operate with one registered nurse on duty each. Staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow experienced the shortage on Monday night. It is an example of the severe pressure affecting health services across the country, which has intensified due to...
WORLD
BBC

Police probe death threats to Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt

Police are investigating death threats against a Conservative MP. The threat was sent to the constituency office of Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt. The Portsmouth News reported that the letter included threats to "shoot her in the head" and "kill her family". Ms Mordaunt, who was voted out of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Myanmar executions: US urges China to condemn Myanmar

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the military junta's execution of four democracy activists. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said China could influence Myanmar more than any other country. "We are calling on countries around the world to do more. We will be doing more...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Lulu makes a shout for Glasgow to land Eurovision

Former Eurovision winner Lulu has called for the next contest to be held in her home town of Glasgow. On BBC Two's Newsnight, the singer said the city was "music mad" and would make "the most fabulous hosts". It comes after organisers announced the contest would not be held in...
WORLD
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Parents lose appeal over life support

The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
U.K.

