ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Benton County to get new courthouse

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. -- Because of the current courthouse’s age, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new courthouse yesterday. The current Benton County Courthouse is 134 years old. While it is historic, officials say it has issues for accessibility, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 1

Related
kezi.com

Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene factory to produce mobile housing for residents

Lane County non-profits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing begins next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable. Units will...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Methane gas at Philomath subdivision has some residents nervous

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- The discovery of methane gas at a new Philomath subdivision has brought construction on additional homes to a screeching halt. The Millpond Crossing development is built on a former log pond and mill southwest of Philomath. During construction, a large amount of underground decomposing organic material was found on the site that could produce methane gas. Methane is highly explosive, and residents at Millpond Crossing have reportedly been told to avoid using power tools, barbecues, or anything that may cause a spark or set off the gas.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Changes coming for those riding with Benton Area Transit

BENTON COUNTY, Ore.- Have you noticed anything new driving around in Benton County lately?. Benton Area Transit is planning to replace some of the older buses. B.A.T. is getting a $1.5 million grant for the replacement. Officials said it's going to cost roughly $240,000 per bus, and they're hoping to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, OR
Government
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
County
Benton County, OR
Lebanon-Express

Fate, meet irony: Sodaville doesn't have enough water

A Linn County city that once thrived off of abundant bubbling mineral streams continues to struggle with not having enough water every summer for its 350 residents. Any number of solutions have been proposed over the years, but their estimated costs were more than the people of Sodaville were wanting — or able — to pay. For now, residents continue to get their water trucked in from Lebanon during the summer months when city wells are unable to meet the demand.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Search underway for missing man at Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- An elderly man is missing after going underwater in Cottage Grove Lake yesterday evening, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The LCSO says on July 24 at about 5:30 p.m. they received a call that a person had fallen underwater at Cottage Grove Lake and not resurfaced. The person, Harry McIntire, 74, had reportedly been boating with his wife near Primitive Campground before the incident.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany business to close after spat with downtown association member

When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to do something for the community — but not everyone has welcomed his business with welcome arms. What surprised him more is that the disgruntled patron whom he alleges has warded off potential customers is a member of the very organization that is supposed to cheerlead downtown businesses.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Riverfront Park to reopen to public on Friday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Called "the place to be" during the World Athletics Championships, the Downtown Riverfront Park is now the place to be... under more construction. Oregon22 Project Manager Stephanie Scafa said the Riverfront Festival was a success. “I feel like this was exactly what we set out to do....
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to six fentanyl overdoses in 26 hours

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says its officers responded to six different severe overdoses throughout the city on July 22 and July 23. According to the EPD, police officers reportedly responded to five overdoses between 6:05 p.m. on July 22 and 12:49 a.m. on July 23. An additional overdose allegedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 23. Officials said the victims in these overdose cases were as young as 30 years old and as old as 69. Police said officers administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions until medics could arrive. Officials say the victims in all six overdose cases survived and were taken to a local hospital or voluntarily refused further treatment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon Fire District stations firefighting patrol in advance of heat wave

LEBANON, Ore. -- Due to the high temperatures expected during this week, the Lebanon Fire District says it will station a wildland firefighting truck in at-risk areas. The LFD says the truck, designated Brush 31, will patrol the Wildland Urban Interface parts of LFD’s coverage and inspect sites near homes where fires might start. The LFD says the Wildland Urban Interface zones are places where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped land with plant life that might be fuel for a fire. The LFD adds that much of its coverage includes this type of area. In addition, they say Brush 31’s inspections will make recommendations to homeowners about how to mitigate the risk of fire and will be provided at no cost.
LEBANON, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath Police help with investigation of meth dealer

A Linn County man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover informant acting as a federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison...
SWEET HOME, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kezi.com

Man safe after flipping from water tube in Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore.-- One man is safe after flipping from his inflatable water tube Sunday afternoon, Lebanon Fire officials said. Lebanon Fire crews responded to the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive just after 12:30 p.m. Officials said they received initial information that a man flipped from his water tube and...
LEBANON, OR
oregontoday.net

Linn Co. Drug Dealer Sentenced, July 22

EUGENE, Ore.—A Linn County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, a resident of Sweet Home, Oregon, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to court documents, in August 2019, law enforcement learned that Bishop, a convicted felon, was trafficking methamphetamine in Linn County and had access to firearms. On or about September 12, 2019, an undercover federal agent arranged to meet Mr. Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis, Oregon to purchase methamphetamine. Once Mr. Bishop entered the hotel room, he proceeded to sell approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to the agent. Following the drug sale, Bishop offered and sold a handgun to the agent for $150. On October 30, 2019, Bishop and his accomplice were arrested following a traffic stop as part of a joint local and federal law enforcement operation. On October 24, 2019, Bishop was charged by criminal complaint with distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Later, on February 18, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Bishop on the same charges. On March 24, 2022, Bishop pleaded guilty to both charges. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from the Philomath Police Department, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE), and the Sweet Home Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. McLaren prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
LINN COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Salem Health Mulls Diverting Ambulances

(This article has been updated to include additional reporting) Salem Health President and CEO Cheryl Wolfe postponed a press conference set for July 21 where she intended to announce Salem Hospital will begin diverting ambulance patients to other hospitals when the demand for immediate medical care outpaces the facility's ability to provide it.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem officers found justified in death of 16-year-old

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found three Salem police officers justified in the shooting death of 16-year-old Robert Brown. The shooting took place July 13 as officers with the Salem Police Department attempted to arrest Brown with probable cause that he was responsible for a downtown Salem shooting on June 13 and a March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall. Both shootings injured victims.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Lane County fair returns with festivities for the whole family

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County fair is in full swing with a wide variety of attractions and entertainment for the entire family. "We have lumberjacks. We have dogs. We have pigs, racing pigs that is," said Rachel Bivens, the assistant fair manager. "We have clowns. We have balloon artists. We have magicians."
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy