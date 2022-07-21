ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Song About Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it.

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about each state. The website states, "The tracks span all genres, topics, and decades. But they all have one thing in common: celebrating their respective state."

According to the website, the most famous song about Arizona is "Take It Easy" by the Eagles. The lyrics say, "Well, I'm standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona. And such a fine sight to see." Stacker explains why this is the standout song about the state:

"The small city of Winslow, Arizona got its moment in the spotlight when the Eagles recorded this hit track in 1972. Any woman in town with a flatbed Ford probably has a special affinity for the classic rock song."

