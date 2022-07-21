ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422RwK_0go1cMV500
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp.

Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!"

Carrillo and his brother, Randolfo, founded Mariachi Cobre.

The stamps are $12 for a sheet of 20. To order, click here.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

