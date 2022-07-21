Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp.

Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!"

Carrillo and his brother, Randolfo, founded Mariachi Cobre.

