ONSLOW COUNTY (WITN) — A hearing on whether a controversial Onslow County school board member should be removed from office wrapped up Monday afternoon. Eric Whitfield represented himself during testimony that started at 9:00 a.m. before a hearing officer. Then, in an unusual twist, he asked to be dismissed before the hearing concluded. He was told that if he left, he would not be able to participate in closing arguments nor be able to cross-examine witnesses that had yet to testify.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO