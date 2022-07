CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The Charlottesville Tom Sox closed out their regular season play with a doubleheader split against the Waynesboro Generals. The Tom Sox dropped game one at home in extra innings, losing 7-4 but came back to win on the road 18-9 in game two. The Tom Sox have clinched the top seed in the South Division thanks to this split as well as a doubleheader sweep from Purcellville against Harrisonburg.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO