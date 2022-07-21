ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida quarterback target reclassifies to 2024 class

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0go1aFOQ00

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators offered Davi Belfort, an in-state quarterback out of the class of 2025, in June following an impressive camp performance. At the time, Belfort was the lone rising sophomore to pick up an offer from the orange and blue despite the team not having a signal caller committed for either of the two preceding classes.

A lot has changed since then, though. For starters, Napier flipped Marcus Stokes from Penn State to secure a quarterback for the class of 2023. Belfort has also moved schools (again) and reclassified to the class of 2024, which moves up his recruitment by a full calendar year.

“The ’24 class is the one I’m supposed to be in so I’m excited to compete with the other guys in my class,” Belfort said to 247Sports. “It’s going to speed up the recruiting process for me but I’ve already had some really good talks with a lot of the college coaches recruiting me and they’re excited about the move for me as well.”

After playing his freshman year at Cardinal Newman in Palm Beach County, Belfort transferred to Dillard in Fort Lauderdale. It didn’t take long for him to move to Gulliver Prep in Miami, and that’s likely where he’ll finish his high school career. Four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown just recently committed to LSU out of Gulliver, so it’s a school with the right discoverability for Belfort.

Speaking of discoverability, Belfort’s name might be one of the reasons he’s received so much hype early on. His father is MMA legend Vitor Belfort, and that’s bound to draw some attention to him. But he’ll have to build on a season where he completed 59% of his passes for 2,016 yards and 22 touchdowns (seven interceptions).

The goal is to cut his list down to 10 schools before his now junior year begins. Florida was among a handful of schools named by the recruit but visits over the fall could help him narrow things down.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career. Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages. Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texas football 4-star OT commit drops truth bomb on opportunity to protect Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally joined Instagram. On Friday afternoon, Stafford posted a picture of himself flaunting his Super Bowl ring. Stafford's post included this caption: "She’s a real beauty." In the photo, Stafford's wife, Kelly, was notably cropped out. Well, Kelly saw Matt's...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Lsu
The Spun

Surprise Team Reportedly Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

A surprise team is reportedly starting to emerge for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Earlier this week, it was reported five teams have contacted the Niners inquiring about a Garoppolo trade. One of those teams is reportedly the Atlanta Falcons. "Interesting update: The #Falcons are one of five known...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Hosted Veteran Quarterback For Workout

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly welcomed veteran quarterback Kyle Sloter for a free-agent visit, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Sloter bounced around the league as a practice squad player for several years after he was was picked up by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He most recently suited up for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy