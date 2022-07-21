Rafters Sweep Mallards in 9-4 Win

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – After an incredible couple of days at Witter Field for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Rafters were ready to return to the diamond tonight for regular season play. Despite giving up three unanswered runs across the final four frames, the Rafters still managed to pull out a tight 10th-inning win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 6-5. Most of the Rafters six runs tonight came in the first frame. On the first pitch of the night, McKinley Erves sent a single up the middle to give the Rats their first hit of the night. In the second at-bat of the night, Colin Tuft lined an RBI double off the left-center wall to put the Rafters ahead, 1-0. Harry Owen later in the inning drew a bases-loaded walk to bring across the Rafters second run of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Levi Jensen hit a two-run single that put the Rafters ahead 4-0.

