Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Rafters Sweep Mallards in 9-4 Win

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Through 48 games, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters still have single-digit losses. At the Northwoods League All-Star break, the already history Rafters are 39-9 in 2022. They earned their 39th win this afternoon in Madison in the Rafters 9-5 victory over the Mallards. Just as they...

www.onfocus.news

onfocus.news

Woodchucks Handle Kingfish

KENOSHA, Wis. – A pair of strong pitching performances and a dose of timely hitting spurred the Wausau Woodchucks (26-24) to an 8-2 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish Friday night. Cade Denton (Oral Roberts) started for Wausau, working four innings of one-run ball. The righty struck out three and...
KENOSHA, WI
onfocus.news

Rafters Return From Break With Win Over Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – After an incredible couple of days at Witter Field for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Rafters were ready to return to the diamond tonight for regular season play. Despite giving up three unanswered runs across the final four frames, the Rafters still managed to pull out a tight 10th-inning win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 6-5. Most of the Rafters six runs tonight came in the first frame. On the first pitch of the night, McKinley Erves sent a single up the middle to give the Rats their first hit of the night. In the second at-bat of the night, Colin Tuft lined an RBI double off the left-center wall to put the Rafters ahead, 1-0. Harry Owen later in the inning drew a bases-loaded walk to bring across the Rafters second run of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Levi Jensen hit a two-run single that put the Rafters ahead 4-0.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WJFW-TV

Three Northwoods teams compete in state waterski tournament

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - Skiers and boats flying by, the Wisconsin State Waterski tournament is celebrating the 100th anniversary of waterskiing as a sport. The largest and longest lasting ski show tournament. 24 teams skiing it out to compete for a spot at nationals. Months of shows and preparations...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Casey Johnson makes move late for Big 8 Detjens Memorial win

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 22) – The great ones find a way, and given one more chance in the Big 8 Series annual trip to State Park Speedway, Casey Johnson capitalized. Running second to Grant Brown much of the way, Johnson closed in late and took the lead with five laps left on his way to winning the Big 8 late models’ 58-lap feature event to highlight the first night of the 42nd annual Larry Detjens Memorial.
WAUSAU, WI
wtmj.com

Grace Stanke wins Miss Wisconsin 2022

The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past. Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep. “I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Democrats Mobilize Voters After The Fall of Roe v. Wade

This past week, WisDems participated in a national “Defend Choice” week of action, a national campaign from Democrats working to mobilize voters after the fall of federal abortion protections. WisDems hosted two press events: a campaign event with Gov. Evers in Madison and a protest outside of Sen....
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy from Madison was struck by lightning while camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite, traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree, and made contact with the boy.
MADISON, WI
Golf.com

Best summer job ever? Here are 8 lessons I learned interning at a golf resort

There is no better feeling than a true aha moment, when the proverbial lightbulb flicks on and the cloud of uncertainty lifts. At just 21 years old, I’m fortunate to have had such an epiphany that led me to pursue a career as a golf professional. I couldn’t tell you the date or time of that exact moment, but I do know that the three months I spent at Sand Valley, in Nekoosa, Wisc., forever changed the trajectory of my life.
NEKOOSA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 7,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 5,700 customers in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 1 p.m. Sunday. The outages have decreased from a peak of over 11,000 statewide at 8 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures. Showers and storms are likely...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Column: Wausau’s poor performance should not be accepted as routine

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI

