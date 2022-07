RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $8 million in grant funding to the Maymont Foundation. “For years Maymont has been a premier tourist destination in Richmond,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This grant will be used to expand the amazing opportunities tourists have when they visit Virginia’s historic capital, making the Commonwealth a more sought-after destination in the U.S.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO