Lebanon, OR

Man Who Walked Away From Work Crew Back In Custody

By Michael LeCompte, Digital Content Producer
 4 days ago

LEBANON, Ore.- A man who walked away from an Oregon Department of Corrections...

Eugene police respond to six fentanyl overdoses in 26 hours

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says its officers responded to six different severe overdoses throughout the city on July 22 and July 23. According to the EPD, police officers reportedly responded to five overdoses between 6:05 p.m. on July 22 and 12:49 a.m. on July 23. An additional overdose allegedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 23. Officials said the victims in these overdose cases were as young as 30 years old and as old as 69. Police said officers administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions until medics could arrive. Officials say the victims in all six overdose cases survived and were taken to a local hospital or voluntarily refused further treatment.
EUGENE, OR
Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
ALBANY, OR
Eugene woman arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who stole a work truck and fought with a police officer was arrested yesterday, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says in the afternoon of July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen from east 16th Street and Patterson Street. The EPD said that later that same day, at about 4:30 p.m., an officer spotted the truck on Floral Hill Drive and went to pull it over.
EUGENE, OR
Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Woman Dead After Shooting In Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A woman was discovered slumped over inside a vehicle on Thursday morning and investigators says she “died as a result of gun violence”, according to Salem Police. Officers were called to a welfare check on Portland Road NE near Rose Garden Street NE around...
SALEM, OR
Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
Public Safety
Linn Co. Drug Dealer Sentenced, July 22

EUGENE, Ore.—A Linn County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, a resident of Sweet Home, Oregon, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to court documents, in August 2019, law enforcement learned that Bishop, a convicted felon, was trafficking methamphetamine in Linn County and had access to firearms. On or about September 12, 2019, an undercover federal agent arranged to meet Mr. Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis, Oregon to purchase methamphetamine. Once Mr. Bishop entered the hotel room, he proceeded to sell approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to the agent. Following the drug sale, Bishop offered and sold a handgun to the agent for $150. On October 30, 2019, Bishop and his accomplice were arrested following a traffic stop as part of a joint local and federal law enforcement operation. On October 24, 2019, Bishop was charged by criminal complaint with distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Later, on February 18, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Bishop on the same charges. On March 24, 2022, Bishop pleaded guilty to both charges. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with assistance from the Philomath Police Department, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE), and the Sweet Home Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. McLaren prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
July 20 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. July 20 Vicente Zavala, 42, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Joseph Allen Zerkel, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Shana Kelly Laree Zimmerman, 43,...
NEWBERG, OR
Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE

