Montgomery County, TX

WILDFIRE NEAR SPLENDORA UNDER CONTROL

 4 days ago

HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

5:15PM-Montgomery County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 21500 block of Rustic Elm in Harrington Trails Subdivision. On arrival, smoke was coming from the home and they requested fire. East Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene and found and was able to extinguish a fire in a bedroom. In addition, they also rescued several animals from the home. The fire is now under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CRASH ON SH 105 WEST

CRASH ON SH 105 WEST

Montgomery Fire is on a three-vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment on SH 105 West just west of Walden Road.
MONTGOMERY, TX
WILDFIRE IN GRIMES COUNTY

WILDFIRE IN GRIMES COUNTY

Firefighters are being assisted by the Texas Forest Service on a wildfire on Highway 90 near FM 39 in the Singleton Area. At this time the fire is about 100 acres with 10% contained. This is about 20 miles west of Huntsville.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

At 6:40 pm Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident with entrapment in the 18000 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 had hit a culvert pipe on a driveway. The driver suffered major facial injuries and CPR was initiated. MCHD transported the male who was in his mid-thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS is investigating the crash. There were no other vehicles involved. Turtle Creek Way has just reopened.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Splendora, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
SHENANDOAH POLICE PUT A K-9 ON THE STREETS

SHENANDOAH POLICE PUT A K-9 ON THE STREETS

Recently the Shenandoah City Council gave Shenandoah Police Chief Troye Dunlap the nod to add a much-needed K-9 to the streets of Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police Chief Troye Dunlap said he thinks it will be a good thing to have a K-9 for narcotics as well as protection for the officers. Maui has already buddied up to the Chief as he tries to crawl in his lap and lick his ear. Officer Duenas was the one selected to start training with Maui, a Belgian Malinois. Duenas spent 8 weeks, 8 hours a day for a total of 280 hours of training at Integrity K-9 Academy in Huntsville. The training was done rain or shine being outside in the intense heat. There were also several night sessions. Last Friday, Duenas and Maui completed the first phase of the training which enabled the pair to hit the streets of Shenandoah. Duenas said Maui has already become accustomed to living with family and knows when to turn the work switch off. Integrity K-9 is located just east of Huntsville on a 10-acre site that backs up to 900 acres of National Forest. Many departments in Texas have selected Integrity as a source for their K-9s. They train not just the dogs but the handlers also. Just recently they have begun training pets. Families who have a dog and are wanting them trained for basic obedience.
SHENANDOAH, TX
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

10:45 PM- Conroe Police are currently working on a fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1488 and I-45 on the southbound feeder.
CONROE, TX
HARRIS COUNTY PCT 4 PURSUIT

HARRIS COUNTY PCT 4 PURSUIT

Harris County Pct 4 is in pursuit of a male and female on Adobe Rose at Will Clayton and Wilson Road. He has just gone offroad along the bayou off Adobe Rose.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MOTORCYCLE FATAL CRASH ON I-69

MOTORCYCLE FATAL CRASH ON I-69

At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PCT. 1 CONSTABLE PHILIP CASH INVITES EVERYONE TO REELECTION FUNDRAISER

CONROE, TX– Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Philip Cash invites everyone to his reelection fundraiser, Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5;30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The event, complete with meal, entertainment and live & silent auction, will be held in Conroe, at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Bldg. 2, located at 9333 Airport Road.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s in the 3500 block of Dick Barnes Loops near Bedias. No injuries...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
18 WHEELER ROLLOVER IN WILLIS

18 WHEELER ROLLOVER IN WILLIS

8AM-An 18-wheeler rollover has closed Calvary Road at Highway 75. The 18-wheeler loaded with flooring material is expected to keep Calvary closed at least until 11am.
WILLIS, TX
SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot on Houston METRO bus in west Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot on a Houston METRO bus in west Houston Friday morning. Houston Police say it happened in the 1900 block of S. Dairy Ashford Rd. in Briarforest. No word on the male passenger's condition. This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.
HOUSTON, TX

