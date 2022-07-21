ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fans thrilled by Back to the Future Easter eggs in Stray video game

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mz6kE_0go1YScN00

Eagle-eyed “ Stray ” players have taken notice of the handful of Easter eggs embedded within the new adventure game.

The video game – which allows gamers to play as a stray cat living in a dystopian world – was released on the PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 earlier this week on 19 July.

A few days since its release, fans on Twitter have begun sharing their findings, which have included nods to 1985 sci-fi film Back to the Future , as well as 2012 TV cartoon Gravity Falls, and 2011 video game “Skyrim”.

Many have noted the Back to the Future shoutout from one of the game’s characters, a robot named Doc, who says, “This baby needs 1.21 Gigowatts to work, and the only thing around here with that kind of juice is the Generator outside the house”.

This directly references a scene in the movie classic when Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown discovers he needs 1.21 Gigawatts in order to send Marty (Michael J Fox) back to the future.

“Loved this Back to the Future Easter egg in ‘Stray,’” one person wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDFhB_0go1YScN00

Others pointed out a more subtle discovery, which alluded to the Gravity Falls journal that offers twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) Pines insight into their town’s secrets.

“Is that a Gravity Falls Easter egg or am I imagining things?” someone questioned, accompanied by a screenshot of a similar-looking book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfwbZ_0go1YScN00

In another Easter egg, the video game’s Doc is sitting at a workbench when he says, “Until I took a screwdriver in the knee, and it’s closed now,” which many gamers have recognised as a connection to the “I took an arrow to the knee” meme from “Skyrim”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sYgR_0go1YScN00

“Shout-out to the ‘Skyrim’ easter egg lol,” a user tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cage

A diver had a narrow escape after a shark burst through his cage in the Pacific Ocean.This clip, from Discovery's Great White Open Ocean, shows Jimi Partington, a shark diving expert, observing the predator from a glass box.The 16-foot shark circles the box before ramming into it from below.Discovery have shared the footage as part of Shark Week, which begins on Monday, 25 July, in the UK."Somehow Jimi, who was in the cage there, he managed to survive it," producer and director Jeff Kurr told CNN.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’Australian stripper reveals her almost six-figure salary she made last yearFirefighters rescue dozens of salmon after they became stuck in water near pub
ANIMALS
The Independent

Logan Paul skewered for ‘ironic’ Nope review: ‘The film is literally about people like him’

Logan Paul offered his thoughts on Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Nope, and the internet didn’t have much time for his negative take.On Sunday, Paul tweeted: “NOPE is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time. I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread).”The YouTube star went on to criticise the storyline, which he said was “all over the place”, and slammed casting Daniel Kaluuya as a “mundane, vanilla character”.Nope received overall positive reviews...
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: Instagram has turned into TikTok – and I don’t like it

It’s hard to believe now, but when Instagram first launched in 2010 it was sort of the visual equivalent of a Facebook status. Far from the glossy, curated snaps the platform is currently synonymous with, users would share anything and everything with their small follower counts – complete with overly saturated filters and vignette borders. Soon after, things started to shift on the app, as more and more people started using it and those who set up their accounts early doors were rewarded with bountiful “likes” and followers. Some even sold their handles for what was then an impressive amount.Whether...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Marvel boss Kevin Feige throws his support behind one actor in contention to play Ghost Rider

Marvel President Kevin Feige has thrown his weight behind one contender wanting to play Ghost Rider.Feige was in attendance at Comic-Con on Saturday (23 July). The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place over this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July. After the massive Marvel panel, Feige gave an interview during which he threw his support behind Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider.The superhero movie has been the subject of much deliberation, with many stars throwing their hat in for the chance to portray the motorcycle-riding character once portrayed by Nicolas Cage.The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy