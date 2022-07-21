ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Week of criticisms and revelations over Home Office’s handling of migrant crisis

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KXkM_0go1YQqv00
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The Home Office’s response to the migrant crisis has been the focus of a series of critical reports and revelations about its policies this week.

The latest findings, from the chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal, looked at how the government department initially processes people when they arrive on the Kent coast.

They were published against a backdrop of several other damning findings, as well as rising crossing numbers and court disclosures about the controversial Rwanda policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNR2Y_0go1YQqv00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Here are the developments so far:

– Monday

The Commons Home Affairs Committee found there was “no evidence” the Rwanda policy was acting as a deterrent.

Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel pulled out of being questioned by MPs and then declined the committee’s requests to appear in front of them before Parliament’s summer recess.

More than 15,000 people were recorded arriving in the UK in 2022 so far – almost double the number recorded this time last year (7,735).

– Tuesday

A High Court hearing revealed the Foreign Office had advised against the Government sending migrants to Rwanda over human rights concerns.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June amid legal challenges and subsequent court hearings have raised the prospect this may not be attempted again until the winter.

Some migrants issued with Rwanda removal directions have already been released from immigration detention because, as yet, another flight has not been scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003bHg_0go1YQqv00
Home Secretary Priti Patel (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Since Ms Patel signed the deal with the east African nation, more than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel.

– Wednesday

The Home Secretary pledged to overhaul Border Force, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided should relinquish responsibility for tackling crossings in April. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now leading the operation.

It came after a review, commissioned by Ms Patel and carried out by former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer, found the Home Office agency was performing at a “suboptimal level” and stretching its resources in an “unsustainable and highly inefficient way”.

There were “significant systemic challenges” and it appeared to be “struggling to get out of a cycle of crisis management, reacting to the last challenge and bracing itself for the next, regardless of how predictable the next challenge may be”. Border Force may have been “counter-productive” in how it dealt with Channel crossings, the report added.

Crossings paused for the first time after a 12-day stretch of migrant arrivals, the longest consecutive run so far this year. Some 2,218 made the crossing between July 8 and July 19.

Meanwhile it emerged a drone brought in by the Government in a bid to curb Channel crossings was reportedly found floating in the sea by fishermen after it malfunctioned.

– Thursday

Mr Neal’s report finds the Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpdaZ_0go1YQqv00
David Neal, independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI Corporate Services/PA) (PA Media)

The problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the Government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”, he said.

At the same time the Refugee Council said the number of asylum seekers “languishing” in hotels almost trebled during the course of last year.

Home Office data obtained by the charity showed by December more than 200 hotels were in use and around 10% (about 2,500) of those staying in them were children.

Nearly £5 million a day is spent on housing asylum seekers in hotels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Probe into Tory MP Nusrat Ghani Islamophobia allegations must wait for new PM, Boris Johnson admits

Boris Johnson has admitted a long-running investigation into Islamophobia claims by the Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani must now wait until his successor in No 10 is appointed. It follows the Tory MP’s allegations over six months ago that she was informed by a government whip her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she lost her ministerial job in 2020.
POLITICS
The Independent

Pledge to ban fur and foie gras imports kicked into long grass, minister admits

A promise to ban imports of fur and foie gras has been effectively ditched after a cabinet revolt, a government minister has confirmed.Zac Goldsmith had pledged that the restrictions – once hailed as a key post-Brexit freedom – would go ahead by next year, insisting he was “completely committed” to them.But the environment minister has now admitted the government is merely considering “any further steps that could be taken” and “potential action” on the controversies.The climbdown follows objections from right-wing cabinet ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, which derailed the promised legislation earlier this year.Kerry McCarthy, Labour’s shadow minister for climate...
WORLD
The Independent

Judge refuses to bar media from revealing where Sir David Barclay is buried

Sons of the late businessman Sir David Barclay have failed in a bid to stop journalists revealing where he is buried.Detail of where Sir David, who died in January last year aged 86, is buried emerged on Tuesday during the latest stage of litigation involving his twin, Sir Frederick Barclay.A judge is considering the latest stage of a dispute over money between Sir Frederick, 87, and his ex-wife, Lady Hiroko Barclay, 79, at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.Lady Barclay told Sir Jonathan Cohen on Tuesday how she understood that Sir David was...
U.K.
The Independent

Some Tunisians celebrate ahead of constitution vote result

Hundreds of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied took to the streets to celebrate after the end of voting on a controversial new constitution that critics say could reverse hard-won democratic gains and entrench a presidential power grab. President Kais Saied joined a large crowd of supporters early Tuesday as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Downer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
David Neal
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: David Trimble was a political giant – but his legacy is at risk

In my first week at Westminster I spent much of my time ringing my dad and telling him that it was like being in a live episode of Spitting Image. If you are kid raised in the 1980s on a healthy dose of alternative comedy, and with a family obsessed by the news, the cast of political characters was very clear. Neil Kinnock sat next to me in my very first meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party, and for someone with my upbringing, that is like Beyoncé casually sitting down next to you in the local cafe.In this very same...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tributes paid to Northern Ireland peacemaker David Trimble

David Trimble helped end decades of violence in Northern Ireland by shunning his hardline unionist past and negotiating with a former foe in pursuit of a goal they both shared: Peace.That willingness to compromise was remembered Tuesday on both sides of the Atlantic as world leaders honored Trimble, who died Monday at the age of 77. Trimble shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with John Hume for their work in securing the Good Friday Agreement, which helped end three decades of bloodshed that killed more than 3,000 people on both sides of Northern Ireland’s sectarian conflict.“Time after time during...
U.K.
The Independent

Trimble always maintained passion for politics and reconciliation – Beattie

David Trimble maintained his passion for politics and for healing divisions in Northern Ireland right up until his death, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said.During a visit to Stormont, Mr Beattie recalled his final meeting with Lord Trimble just months ago, when he said the frail former first minister knocked doors with him on the election trail and spoke to every householder they encountered.Mr Beattie laid a bouquet of flowers below a portrait of Lord Trimble in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings before standing for a moment of reflection.Lord Trimble, the inaugural first minister of Northern Ireland and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Uk#The Home Office#Parliament#The Foreign Office
The Independent

‘India is police state, Modi is king’: Opposition leader slams PM before being detained

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was detained along with several other lawmakers in country’s capital as they staged a protest against the prime minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government.The politicians were protesting in front of India’s parliament in Delhi against rising prices and the alleged targeting of opposition leaders by federal probe agencies for political vendetta.The demonstration came as the opposition party’s interim president and Mr Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, was called in for questioning by the federal anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED).Ms Gandhi and her son are being probed over accusations of misusing party funds to acquire...
INDIA
The Independent

Croatia opens Adriatic coast bridge, linking divided region

Croatia on Tuesday opened a long-awaited bridge connecting two parts of the country's Adriatic Sea coastline while bypassing a small sliver of Bosnia's territory. Braving summer heat, many Croats rushed early on Tuesday to be among the first to cross the Peljesac bridge on foot as it opened for pedestrians ahead of the formal opening ceremony planned in the evening. It was to open to road traffic after the ceremony.
EUROPE
The Independent

Shapps urged to show ‘political willing’ to end Network Rail strikes dispute

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is being urged to intervene to try to end the dispute between the RMT and Network Rail.Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth has again written to Mr Shapps demanding action ahead of the latest stoppage by signallers and other Network Rail staff.A strike planned for Wednesday will mean fewer than a tenth of ScotRail services will be able to run – with disruption also expected on Tuesday evening and on Thursday morning.Ahead of this Ms Gilruth has written to the UK Transport Secretary, telling him: “I once again urge you to instruct Network Rail to engage in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

Pope Francis is celebrating his first big Mass in Canada on Tuesday to honor grandparents, a day after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system. Tens of thousands of people were...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Pollster: Leadership barbs to linger for longer among Tory MPs rather than voters

Tory MPs rather than voters are likely to remember the leadership contest insults for longer, according to a Conservative pollster.Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, believes the tone of the campaign will have a short-term impact on the wider electorate, although other issues will be more important to them by the next general election.But the “more immediate, difficult and possibly slightly longer-lasting” impact of the campaign will be within the Conservative parliamentary party itself, Lord Hayward added.This will require either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to create the circumstances under which the “previous frictions disappear”, he said.Both...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

US urges China to increase pressure on Myanmar after execution of democracy activists

The US has called on China to condemn Myanmar after it executed four pro-democracy activists, including a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, in the country’s first use of capital punishment in more than three decades.At a press briefing on Monday, state department spokesperson Ned Price said the US would call on other countries to condemn the actions of Myanmar’s junta.“We have discussed the goal of putting Burma [Myanmar] back on the path to democracy with virtually all of our allies and partners in the region,” he said.“Arguably, no country has the potential to influence...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU agrees to cut gas use over fears of Russian freeze-out

The European Union has agreed to cut gas consumption over fears the current level of demand leaves countries exposed to Russian supply disruption.Ahead of talks in Brussels, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned member states to work on the assumption Russia would cut supplies completely to pressure the bloc to lift sanctions brought against Vladimir Putin’s regime for waging war in Ukraine.The deal struck on Tuesday aims to bolster European energy security over winter by requiring member states to cut 15 per cent of demand against their average consumption over the past five years by 31 March...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Boris Johnson ‘will be permanent nightmare’ for new PM

Boris Johnson will be a “permanent nightmare” for the new prime minister, Lord William Hague has warned amid the latter stages of the Conservative Party’s leadership contest.He claimed it is “already apparent” that Mr Johnson wants “revenge” on Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor triggered a ministerial exodus – leading to the Cabinet revolting against the PM to oust him.Lord Hague, who led the party between 1997 and 2001, suggested that Liz Truss – Mr Sunak’s rival for the top job – will also face an “identical problem” if she is the one chosen next week by 160,000 party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban urges Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities to come back

The Taliban has claimed Afghanistan’s security situation has improved and urged the country’s Sikh and Hindu minorities to return.On 24 July, the director general of the office of the Minister of State of Taliban, Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi met with a delegation of Sikh and Hindu leaders in Kabul and “requested” them to come back to the country.His assurance comes after more than a month when on 18 June, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Gurudwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul. Two people, including an Afghanistan security official, lost their lives in the attack....
WORLD
The Independent

Rishi Sunak: Indyref2 is ‘wrong priority at worst possible moment’

A second Scottish independence referendum is “the wrong priority at the worst possible moment”, according to Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak.The former chancellor made the claim in a column for the Scottish Daily Mail on Tuesday.Both he and his leadership rival Liz Truss have spoken out against the idea of holding another vote, with Ms Truss stating last week that she would not agree to a request from the Scottish Government under any circumstances.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week branded the two hopefuls “hypocrites” in response to their comments, while Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy Westminster spokesperson, accused them of...
WORLD
The Independent

Ten of 19 workers rescued over two weeks after they went missing near India-China border

Authorities in India have rescued 10 of 19 labourers who went missing on 5 July from a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state sharing its border with China. Two of the labourers, identified as Kholebuddin Sheik and Shamil Sheik, were rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force on Sunday.Found near Huri village in the Damin circle of the district, they were said to have lost their way and were wandering in dense forest for days.Gejum Basar, officer-in-charge of Koloriang police station, told East Mojo that their health condition is critical “and doctors have advised to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy