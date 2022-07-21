NFL star JJ Watt helps pay funeral costs for fan

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Arizona Cardinals star and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner JJ Watt has offered to do an amazing deed for one of his fans.

Watt stumbled upon a fan on Twitter who made a post offering to sell a pair of JJ Watt Reebok shoes and a JJ Watt Houston Texans jersey in order to raise money for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt starred for the Texans from 2011-2020 winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards for his on-field dominance and the aforementioned Man of the Year award for all of the great philanthropic work he did in the Houston community.

Despite having moved on from the Texans professionally, Watt still reached out to the fan on Twitter with the following message:

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

The fan responded on Twitter saying:

“I posted last night trying to sell valuable items to raise money. I woke up overwhelmed by the love and support of people who don’t even know my grandpa’s story. My family is so grateful for you all!”

Watt has been well-regarded by NFL fans for his philanthropic work, he once raised over $37 million dollars to help the City of Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.