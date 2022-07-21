Attention Voters! August Primary Election – Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Information

Verde Valley News

– Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 Primary Election being held Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 Primary Election.

If you are a registered Independent, Other, or Party Not Designated and are on the Active Early Voter List, you must tell us which Party Ballot you want mailed. Call 928-771-3248.

Ballots were mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, July 6 – 29, 2022, at the:

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office – 1015 Fair St., Prescott, M – F 8am – 5pm

Prescott Valley Town Center – 7501 E Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, M – F 9am – 4pm

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office – 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, M– F 8am – 5pm

Proper identification is required.

The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, July 22, 2022. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapaivotes.gov to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5¢ per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for locations. DO NOT mail your voted ballot back after Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9or e-mail us at voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Please follow us at: facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and twitter.com/yavapairecorder