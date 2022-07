RPM International (RPM -0.66%) Welcome to RPM International's conference call for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end. Today's call is being recorded. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed live or replayed on the RPM website at www.rpminc.com. Comments made on this call may include forward-looking statements based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to be materially different.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO