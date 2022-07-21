ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's The Best Small Town In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Big cities and metropolitan areas usually capture people's attention, but small towns can make you feel right at home and have their own perks. That's why Insider found the best small towns in every state.

"Small towns in the US can have just as much culture as big cities," according to the website. "Insider identified small towns with lots of activities, charm, history, and natural beauty."

According to writers, the best small town in Colorado is...

Crested Butte!

Located in Gunnison County, this mountain has a population of over 1,300. Crested Butte has plenty of activities and history to keep you hooked, no matter the season. This is what writers had to say about the town:

"Crested Butte, situated in the Rocky Mountains, is known for its flowers. In fact, the town is dubbed the "Wildflower Capital of Colorado." One of the town's most popular seasons is July, when it hosts the Wildflower Festival, which includes hikes, garden tours, and classes. The warmer months also offer 750 miles of biking trails and camping in the Gunnison National Forest. In the winter, Crested Butte becomes a popular skiing destination."

Denver, CO
