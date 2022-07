T-3. Ernie Els (-8) T-3. Thongchai Jaidee (-8) T-3. Paul Broadhurst (-8) 9. Colin Montgomerie (-7) Full leaderboard available at DP World Tour's official site. Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were tied at nine under through 54 holes. Broadhurst bogeyed the second hole at the start of the fourth round and was quickly playing from behind. He had an opportunity to grab a share of the lead on No. 18 but settled for par to remain at eight under.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO