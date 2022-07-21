ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Police investigating armed robbery involving 4 suspected minors in Fountain

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMD94_0go1UOuB00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday involving four suspected minors.

Two out of the four suspects have not been located and their descriptions are as follows: Both are masked male teens approximately 15 to 19 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants and dark shoes.

At 3:40 p.m. officers with the FPD were called to the corner of Legend Oak Dr. and Descendant Dr. in reference to an aggravated robbery with reported gunshots being fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaYTV_0go1UOuB00

Before officers arrived, they were informed the suspects fled the area in a dark grey Honda sedan with a Colorado temporary tag. The vehicle may have minor rear-end damage.

Law enforcement located three victims and multiple shell casings in the area. One of the victims had a minor non-life threatening wound from the shooting.

Detectives obtained surveillance videos of the incident and identified that three of the suspects had handguns. That same evening, two of the suspects were located in the area of East Ohio Ave.

FPD recovered a handgun along with clothing worn by the suspects. Two minors (one of which is a two-time convicted violent felon) were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility on the following charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession Weapon by Previous Offender, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile and Theft.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Levi Kleeb with FPD at (719) 382-4255. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Help identify suspects of Pueblo West Apartment burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in May 2022. Two men burglarized Pueblo West Apartments located on South McCulloch Blvd. If you recognize the suspects, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 and reference Pueblo West […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday. Police located 34-year-old Samuel Jaramillo in the 2600 block of Alma Avenue at about 12:16 p.m. The neighborhood is just southwest of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city. Jaramillo was taken into custody on several charges including felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Officers also found a stolen handgun and “defaced” handgun in the vehicle Jaramillo was in. When police refer to a handgun as “defaced,” it typically means the serial number was scratched off.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for what was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25. Officers at the scene updated 11 News stating they believe it may have been a hit-and-run crash. Last time this article was updated, the suspect vehicle was only identified as a white SUV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Crime Stoppers want your help stopping the fentanyl crisis

EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Intoxicated service member arrested for accidental shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an active duty member of the U.S. Army who accidentally shot a person while handling a weapon in an intoxicated state early morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Callers reported that a person...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Police#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Fpd
KKTV

3 bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three bondsmen are facing charges for kidnapping and burglary Friday. The police department says they were contacted by an employee of a bail bond company asking for assistance in locating a wanted person. A sergeant and officers responded to the area...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person in critical condition from multi-car crash on South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition from a multi-car crash on South Academy late last night. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were called to this crash around 11 p.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for assault suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

July 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oleta Witte, 28, is a White female, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witte has five warrants. Four of those warrants are for Burglary which includes the following charges: Burglary x5, Theft x3, and Criminal Mischief x4. Witte’s fifth warrant is for Larceny.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

One man arrested, two suspects on the run for stolen car & firearms

PUEBLO, Colo. — As of Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for two suspects found with a stolen car and stolen firearms. At approximately 1:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu which had no attached rear bumper or rear license plate traveling southbound near the corner of South Prairie Ave. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found inside UCCS dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was found inside a UCCS dorm room over the weekend. A spokesperson for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tells 11 News police discovered the body Saturday evening while responding to a welfare check at the dorms. The deceased has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo PD looking for bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a bank robbery suspect. The robbery occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. PPD responded to the US Bank on Bonforte Boulevard on a robbery. Police said a woman walked into the bank and handed a clerk […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than one year after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013, a Pueblo man plans to appeal his case. On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. According to police, Schelling went missing in 2013 when she was supposed The post Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed at I-25 & S. Tejon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash on Monday. Officers with the Gold Hill Division of CSPD responded just after 12:15 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Tejon Street and the I-25 northbound on ramp. When officers arrived, they determined that the car was making a left turn to enter the on ramp when a southbound motorcycle collided with the car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy