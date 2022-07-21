Police investigating armed robbery involving 4 suspected minors in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday involving four suspected minors.

Two out of the four suspects have not been located and their descriptions are as follows: Both are masked male teens approximately 15 to 19 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants and dark shoes.

At 3:40 p.m. officers with the FPD were called to the corner of Legend Oak Dr. and Descendant Dr. in reference to an aggravated robbery with reported gunshots being fired.

Before officers arrived, they were informed the suspects fled the area in a dark grey Honda sedan with a Colorado temporary tag. The vehicle may have minor rear-end damage.

Law enforcement located three victims and multiple shell casings in the area. One of the victims had a minor non-life threatening wound from the shooting.

Detectives obtained surveillance videos of the incident and identified that three of the suspects had handguns. That same evening, two of the suspects were located in the area of East Ohio Ave.

FPD recovered a handgun along with clothing worn by the suspects. Two minors (one of which is a two-time convicted violent felon) were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility on the following charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession Weapon by Previous Offender, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile and Theft.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Levi Kleeb with FPD at (719) 382-4255. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.