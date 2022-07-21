Two Lubbock Teens Dead After Late Night Shooting

LUBBOCK – Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in East Lubbock late last night.

In information released by the Lubbock Police Department, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help after a shooting in the 2200 block of East 10th Street left two people dead.

At 10:49 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 2200 block of East 10th Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, located two teenagers,18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia, who had been shot.

Officers immediately rendered first aid to the individuals who were then transported by EMS to University Medical Center where both were pronounced deceased.

It was reported by an individual at the scene that Lubbock Fire Rescue had to call for crowd control at one point.

The investigation into this shooting is currently requesting assistance from the public. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. All callers remain anonymous and information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects may be eligible for a reward.