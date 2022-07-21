ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker sends letters to U.S. Department of Health, asks federal government to 'take further action' to combat Monkeypox

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor Pritzker wants the federal government to take more aggressive action to counter outbreaks of the Monkeypox virus.

With 86 percent of the state’s monkey pox cases occurring within the city of Chicago, Governor Pritzker is sending 4,600 doses of monkeypox vaccine from the statewide allocation on top of several thousand already delivered by the federal government and nearly 16,000 thousand doses promised, but yet to be received by the city.

Chicago accounts for the majority of cases in Illinois, a state with the third-highest number of reported cases in the U.S. thus far.

The governor outlined these stats in letters sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC leaders calling for a strong state and federal partnership in getting vaccines produced and distributed.

“We know that a swift response is essential when confronting outbreaks of disease,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“And we’ve learned in the last few years that most people are eager to protect themselves and their communities when given the tools to do so. We must give the public and health professionals every tool possible to counter the spread of Monkeypox, which is why I’m urging the federal governments to take further action.”

