Caledonia County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont Central Orleans County in northeastern Vermont Southeastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1221 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belvidere, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Newport City, Orleans, Derby Center, Newport Town, Eden, Bakersfield, Orleans Village, Brownington, Albany, Montgomery, Coventry, Barton, Troy, Belvidere Center, Brownington Village, Belvidere, Waterville, Irasburg, Westfield and Newport Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

