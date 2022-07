Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.

