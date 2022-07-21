ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Jolly Roger Organizes Christmas In July Giving Campaign

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY — Jolly Roger® Amusement Parks is celebrating Christmas in July once again with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. On Sunday, July 24 and Monday, July 25, visit Jolly Roger® at the Pier and Jolly Roger® Park at 30th Street for Christmas in July activities. Jolly Roger®...

delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

The Shepherd’s Office in need of donations during extreme temperatures

GEORGETOWN, Del.- In Georgetown, The Shepherd’s Office needs your help to provide donations to the homeless during these extreme temperatures. The founder, Jim Martin, tells us they’re on the front lines trying to create shade for guests, food, water, and other necessities. But, Martin said as the need for items become more crucial donations are drying up. “We were checking our inventory last night and we are going through our stuff so quickly that we had to put a post on Facebook,” Martin said. “It just seems that the needs have intensified even without the high temperatures with the high prices and inflation going up, I think we’ve been feeling it.”
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Ocean City, MD
Society
The Dispatch

Town Scores $350K For Dredging Project

FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ward Museum closure extended, officials urge community support

SALISBURY, Md. – The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art is extending its temporary closure due to environmental concerns. The museum experienced a failure in with its HVAC system, forcing them to close it’s galleries. This was the result of all the humidity Delmarva has been experiencing, which officials...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims July 24th as Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day

SALISBURY, Md- Governor Hogan has signed a proclamation naming July 24th as Spencer Wiersberg Day, in honor of the Fruitland police officer who died in January of 2020 from bone cancer on what would have been his 26th birthday. “I will never forget meeting Spencer as his strength and bravery...
FRUITLAND, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Man Flips Acura on Coastal Hwy, Flees and Gets Arrested

Police have not yet released charges for the driver who rolled this 1999 Acura Integra in the median of Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth just before 2 p.m. Saturday during heavy peak-season traffic!. Photo courtesy Mark Giuliani, The Talk of Delmarva. However, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 Near Dewey Beach Sunday Morning

Just before 1:45, Sunday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Coastal Hwy att Conquest Road in Rehoboth Beach for reports of a pedestrian being struck. As crews responded to the scene crews learned that Good Samaritans were assisting at the scene. As Command arrived...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Update: Suspect Now Connected to 3 Stabbings in Ocean City June 20th

A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th. Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings. Ocean City Police said Thursday that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

BREAKING | Severe weather impacts areas of Salisbury, causing damage and outages

SALISBURY, Md. – Severe thunderstorms and strong winds tore through Salisbury Monday evening causing widespread damage and power outages. The storm rolled into the area in the early evening hours Monday and brought with it significant straight-line downburst winds as a result of storms interacting with the hot and unstable airmass of the heatwave.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Offender Absconds from Sussex Community Corrections Center

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being allowed to leave on an approved work pass. The DOC Friday issued a Warrant for Escape after Conviction for 29-year-old Dustin Jones, whose last known address...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Ocean City Today

Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run found, paddle-out planned

Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
WBOC

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rt. 113 Crash

ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
ELLENDALE, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED & Breaking: Crash Near Ellendale Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
ELLENDALE, DE

