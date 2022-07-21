Jolly Roger Organizes Christmas In July Giving Campaign

GEORGETOWN, Del.- In Georgetown, The Shepherd’s Office needs your help to provide donations to the homeless during these extreme temperatures. The founder, Jim Martin, tells us they’re on the front lines trying to create shade for guests, food, water, and other necessities. But, Martin said as the need for items become more crucial donations are drying up. “We were checking our inventory last night and we are going through our stuff so quickly that we had to put a post on Facebook,” Martin said. “It just seems that the needs have intensified even without the high temperatures with the high prices and inflation going up, I think we’ve been feeling it.”

