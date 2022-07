A potential Juan Soto trade remains the talk of the MLB Trade Deadline but these dark horse teams could surprise and try to deal for the superstar. It’s hard to have a conversation about the MLB Trade Deadline at this point without Juan Soto entering it. Whether or not the Washington Nationals, who are reportedly fielding offers for the 23-year-old superstar, will deal Soto ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline is the biggest story in baseball — and rightfully so.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO