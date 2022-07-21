ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NKY businessman's civil medical malpractice trial against UC Health begins Monday

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tep9c_0go1OPBa00

UC Health will be in court next week for a civil trial after allegedly causing hearing loss to a prominent Northern Kentucky businessman during an MRI.

Bill Yung, owner of Columbia Sussex, a private Crestview Hills-based hotel company, filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against UC Health and two of its employees on May 11, 2020.

He is seeking compensatory damages and attorney fees.

The lawsuit stems from Yung's allegations that an MRI procedure caused him "excessive hearing loss." Negligence is cited as a factor.

According to the initial filing, Yung received an MRI procedure on July 23, 2019, administered by two UC Health MRI technicians. The lawsuit does not include their names.

The lawsuit states they performed the same 25-minute MRI twice because the first one was not successful. The reason for the second procedure was because "the pictures didn't take," according to the lawsuit.

When Yung left the machine the second time, the lawsuit continues, his hearing was "gravely impaired."

The employees allegedly told Yung following the procedure that the machine was the loudest in the hospital, and he was given only disposable earplugs for protection.

Yung subsequently saw three doctors, including one at the Cleveland Clinic, where he received four inner ear injections over a two-month period. That regimen failed to restore his hearing, according to the lawsuit.

UC Health declined to comment on the litigation.

The jury trial begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbia, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Malpractice#Jury Trial#Medical Negligence#Nky#Uc Health#Columbia Sussex#The Cleveland Clinic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy