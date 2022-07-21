NKY businessman's civil medical malpractice trial against UC Health begins Monday

UC Health will be in court next week for a civil trial after allegedly causing hearing loss to a prominent Northern Kentucky businessman during an MRI.

Bill Yung, owner of Columbia Sussex, a private Crestview Hills-based hotel company, filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against UC Health and two of its employees on May 11, 2020.

He is seeking compensatory damages and attorney fees.

The lawsuit stems from Yung's allegations that an MRI procedure caused him "excessive hearing loss." Negligence is cited as a factor.

According to the initial filing, Yung received an MRI procedure on July 23, 2019, administered by two UC Health MRI technicians. The lawsuit does not include their names.

The lawsuit states they performed the same 25-minute MRI twice because the first one was not successful. The reason for the second procedure was because "the pictures didn't take," according to the lawsuit.

When Yung left the machine the second time, the lawsuit continues, his hearing was "gravely impaired."

The employees allegedly told Yung following the procedure that the machine was the loudest in the hospital, and he was given only disposable earplugs for protection.

Yung subsequently saw three doctors, including one at the Cleveland Clinic, where he received four inner ear injections over a two-month period. That regimen failed to restore his hearing, according to the lawsuit.

UC Health declined to comment on the litigation.

The jury trial begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.