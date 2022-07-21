ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Sabey Data Center breaks ground on Round Rock facility

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Sabey Data Centers broke ground for its new data center in Round Rock on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0720i2_0go1OEip00

The new data center will be at 1300 Louis Henna Blvd. Itwill span 430,000 square feet across two buildings and provide up to 72 megawatts of power capacity at full build out, according to a Sabey Data Centers news release. The facility is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023.

"This new market expansion reinforces the continued demand for digital capacity and is an exciting time for the Sabey organization," Jeffrey Kanne, vice chairman of Sabey Data Centers, said in the release. "We look forward to deploying additional capital to support Sabey's efforts in the booming Austin tech hub."

The groundbreaking is part of an economic incentive agreement approved by the Round Rock City Council in February to have Sabey Data Centers bringtwo facilities to Round Rock within a year.

The agreement requires SDC to invest $185 million in property investments, $5 million in new equipment and business personal property and to create 20 primary jobs over five years, city officials said. The companywill also receive $1 million in economic incentive payments from the Round Rock Transportation and Economic Development Corporation

The ceremony was attended by Round Rock officials, representatives from the Round Rock Chamber, and representatives from Sabey and National Real Estate Advisors.

"Global companies continue to see the great opportunities available here in Round Rock and our region. From real estate to technology innovation, Sabey Data Centers will provide important digital infrastructure support well into the future," said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan. "As a community with a storied history of innovation and growth, we welcome Sabey Data Centers and their new campus development to the city of Round Rock."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Back to school: When do local districts begin classes?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in this Central Texas city

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans and folks all over America are flocking to anywhere and everywhere lottery tickets are sold as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to insane heights, however, we’re talking another lottery game today. The Texas Lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
KXAN

August forecast: What to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer’s heat has been relentless, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like August will be any better. The August temperature and rain outlooks have been released by the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA. The results are unsurprising – it will likely be hotter and drier than usual here in Central Texas.
dailytrib.com

Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
KINGSLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Affordable Housing#Rock City#Sabey Data Centers#Louis Henna Blvd#Itwill#The Round Rock Chamber
KCEN

Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it. Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KXAN

Homeowners sue TCAD over 2021 appraised home value, call it ‘unlawful’

The homeowners filed the lawsuit July 15 in Travis County District Court, claiming the appraised value of their home — just over $3.8 million — near Lake Travis is more than the true market value. The lawsuit states the homeowners, "timely protested" the agency's appraised value and they went to a hearing with the Appraisal Review Board, the lawsuit said.
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

APD responds to Friday night homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene. APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
pvamu.edu

PVAMU community mourns loss of management major Zkira Kemp

The Office for the Dean of Students regrets to inform you of the death of Ms. Zkira Kemp, a Prairie View A&M University student. Ms. Kemp passed away on July 8, 2022. In her second year at PVAMU, Zkira was a Management major from Killeen, Texas. A 2020 graduate of Shoemaker High School, Zkira was a member of Austin Angels, working with special needs students.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy