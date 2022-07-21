Sabey Data Center breaks ground on Round Rock facility

Sabey Data Centers broke ground for its new data center in Round Rock on Wednesday.

The new data center will be at 1300 Louis Henna Blvd. Itwill span 430,000 square feet across two buildings and provide up to 72 megawatts of power capacity at full build out, according to a Sabey Data Centers news release. The facility is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023.

"This new market expansion reinforces the continued demand for digital capacity and is an exciting time for the Sabey organization," Jeffrey Kanne, vice chairman of Sabey Data Centers, said in the release. "We look forward to deploying additional capital to support Sabey's efforts in the booming Austin tech hub."

The groundbreaking is part of an economic incentive agreement approved by the Round Rock City Council in February to have Sabey Data Centers bringtwo facilities to Round Rock within a year.

The agreement requires SDC to invest $185 million in property investments, $5 million in new equipment and business personal property and to create 20 primary jobs over five years, city officials said. The companywill also receive $1 million in economic incentive payments from the Round Rock Transportation and Economic Development Corporation

The ceremony was attended by Round Rock officials, representatives from the Round Rock Chamber, and representatives from Sabey and National Real Estate Advisors.

"Global companies continue to see the great opportunities available here in Round Rock and our region. From real estate to technology innovation, Sabey Data Centers will provide important digital infrastructure support well into the future," said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan. "As a community with a storied history of innovation and growth, we welcome Sabey Data Centers and their new campus development to the city of Round Rock."