DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Travel bookings are on the rise for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, according to AAA. AAA is hosting TSA pre-check events at area retail locations for residents in the Miami Valley planning to travel by air. Travelers who have enrolled get expedited and streamlined screening at airport security checkpoints minimizing health risks. Travelers will no longer need to remove shoes, light jackets, belts, laptops or 3-1-1 liquds.

DAYTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO