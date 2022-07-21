TIMELINE: How has Charlotte’s Eastland Mall site changed through the years?

CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports and Entertainment is pulling the plug on a Charlotte FC youth academy that was slated for the former Eastland Mall site.

That follows the announcement two years ago that the team’s headquarters won’t go to the east Charlotte site either. The city owns the land and a new development there will break ground on Aug. 3.

“There are no plans at this time (for Eastland projects), but we are always open to discussing opportunities to improve the greater Charlotte community,” Tepper Sports & Entertainment told the Charlotte Business Journal.

The decision is part of a decades-long discussion surrounding what was once a very popular mall in the Queen City.

Here’s a timeline with some of the major changes that have come to the east Charlotte site:

June 2010: Eastland Mall forecloses after a push to revitalize the area because of the crime that plagued the mall. That included robberies, shootings and fights happening on and around the property for decades.

Aug. 2012: The City of Charlotte closes on the purchase of Eastland Mall for $13.154 million.

Nov. 2012: A film company out of Los Angeles expresses interest in converting the Eastland Mall site into a film production studio.

Oct. 2013: Demolition starts on Eastland Mall.

Sept. 2014: The deal with the film company falls through.

Dec. 2019: Panthers owner David Tepper and Charlotte leaders announce that the old Eastland Mall site will be home to the city’s MLS headquarters, practice facility and community fields.

June 16, 2020: Charlotte approves a rezoning petition for the site, paving the way for it to hold Charlotte’s MLS team headquarters, a practice facility, apartments, retail, restaurants and office space.

Nov. 9, 2020: The City of Charlotte approves a new development at the site. The property will no longer be home to Charlotte FC’s headquarters, but it will still be a destination for Charlotte FC supporters.

July 20, 2022: Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulls the plug on a Charlotte FC youth academy at the former Eastland Mall site, officials confirmed Wednesday. It’s not yet known what will take the place in the acreage once designated to Tepper.

