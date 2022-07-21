ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TIMELINE: How has Charlotte’s Eastland Mall site changed through the years?

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P62lq_0go1MkqN00

CHARLOTTE — Tepper Sports and Entertainment is pulling the plug on a Charlotte FC youth academy that was slated for the former Eastland Mall site.

That follows the announcement two years ago that the team’s headquarters won’t go to the east Charlotte site either. The city owns the land and a new development there will break ground on Aug. 3.

“There are no plans at this time (for Eastland projects), but we are always open to discussing opportunities to improve the greater Charlotte community,” Tepper Sports & Entertainment told the Charlotte Business Journal.

The decision is part of a decades-long discussion surrounding what was once a very popular mall in the Queen City.

Here’s a timeline with some of the major changes that have come to the east Charlotte site:

June 2010: Eastland Mall forecloses after a push to revitalize the area because of the crime that plagued the mall. That included robberies, shootings and fights happening on and around the property for decades.

Aug. 2012: The City of Charlotte closes on the purchase of Eastland Mall for $13.154 million.

Nov. 2012: A film company out of Los Angeles expresses interest in converting the Eastland Mall site into a film production studio.

Oct. 2013: Demolition starts on Eastland Mall.

Sept. 2014: The deal with the film company falls through.

Dec. 2019: Panthers owner David Tepper and Charlotte leaders announce that the old Eastland Mall site will be home to the city’s MLS headquarters, practice facility and community fields.

June 16, 2020: Charlotte approves a rezoning petition for the site, paving the way for it to hold Charlotte’s MLS team headquarters, a practice facility, apartments, retail, restaurants and office space.

Nov. 9, 2020: The City of Charlotte approves a new development at the site. The property will no longer be home to Charlotte FC’s headquarters, but it will still be a destination for Charlotte FC supporters.

July 20, 2022: Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulls the plug on a Charlotte FC youth academy at the former Eastland Mall site, officials confirmed Wednesday. It’s not yet known what will take the place in the acreage once designated to Tepper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Are Charlotte’s bidding wars beginning to cool down?

CHARLOTTE — Each new report on the local housing market seems to indicate a shifting landscape for buyers and sellers, with the latest coming from online brokerage Redfin. In data released this week, Redfin says its agents are seeing less competition for properties now than at any point since the early days of the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Piada Italian Street Food Opening Their First Carolina Location in Charlotte

Grand opening day events include a ribbon cutting celebration at 10:30 a.m. and free Piada for a year to the first 25 guests. Opening day visitors can enjoy free samples and giveaways throughout the day. To signify their commitment to the local community, 100% of grand opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring, an intervention program that recruits and trains volunteers to be elementary math tutors, delivering a proven curriculum in one-on-one sessions during the school day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

Know what to do? Four ways to respond to a home invasion

City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” & “leadership team”. Just three days after a WBTV Investigation revealed a private contractor was running Charlotte’s bus system, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones released a memo to councilmembers. Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, Charlotte does get more rain than Seattle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past few weeks, Charlotte has seen a fair share of summer storms. How does the Queen City compare to other cities when it comes to the amount of rainfall?. When you think of the rainiest city, what comes to mind? Many probably think of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte on shortlist for ACC headquarters with decision expected soon

CHARLOTTE — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips said this week the conference expects to decide where its headquarters will be within the next two months. Charlotte is considered a heavy favorite to land the ACC, which has been based in Greensboro since its founding 70 years ago. CBJ reported previously the headquarters will be moved to Charlotte but that has yet to be officially confirmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Best Buy to unveil a digital-first store in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Best Buy will unveil its brand-new store concept that they are piloting only in Charlotte starting this week. According to a news release, Best Buy is testing out a small-format, digital-first store. This new 5,000 sq. ft. store, which will open on July 26 in Monroe,...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Chemical’s Release In Charlotte Deemed Unlawful

Officials say an environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s “objectionable odor rule” when it accidentally released a chemical that caused the smell of rotten eggs to take over Charlotte. Mecklenburg County Air Quality’s (MCAQ) investigation of the odor event on July 14th is still ongoing. MCAQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Fc#The Mall#Eastland Mall
fox46.com

Transformation planned for downtown Matthews eyesores

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Abandoned and empty. Matthews is known for its growing downtown and small-town feel. There’s been a transformation happening there over the last few years. But there’s now an eyesore, right in the middle of everything. It’s been there for months, with many people wondering- what’s going on?
MATTHEWS, NC
charlottemagazine.com

The Soul of a Neighborhood

One night long ago—before Book Buyers and its cats had been evicted, when Nova’s still tempted with treats, when breakfast at John’s Country Kitchen sopped up the regrets of a long night before at Elizabeth Billiards—I planned to have dinner at Soul Gastrolounge. It was sometime in 2012, and I, as a fresh college graduate, had just moved to this great big city of Charlotte to become an adult and do adult things like go to places called gastrolounges.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
WSOC Charlotte

Cornelius family selling 80-plus acres on Lake Norman for $22M

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A property spanning more than 80 acres along Lake Norman in Mooresville and currently owned by the Cornelius family is on the market for $22 million. Valerie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office listed the 81.4-acre, lakefront property for sale on July 20. It is off Homer Road and split by Cornelius Road.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
113K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy