Stearns County, MN

Update: Second Suspect Arrested in Shooting Near Lake George

By Grant Dossetto
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — Police say a second arrest has been made following a shooting near Lake George Tuesday night. Police took an 18-year-old St. Cloud man into custody Thursday, one day after a 17-year-old suspect was arrested. The...

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
Two Area Departments Applying for Law Enforcement Grant

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Cloud Police Department have been encouraged to complete a joint application for the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Grant. If successful, the organizations would share evenly $33,822 to help purchase a variety of items. The Sheriff’s Office would use...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota law enforcement to receive training this fall on how spot labor trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Violent Crime#Knsi
willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]

Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
188 Mile Long U.S. Bike Route 20 Has Its New Name

(KNSI) — A new bicycle route through central Minnesota has its name. The Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route is the new moniker for the 188-mile U.S. Bike Route 20. The route runs from the west bank of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, northwest, to join the Lake Wobegon Regional Trail as it travels to Osakis before joining the Central Lakes State Trail to Fergus Falls. The trail goes from Fergus Falls on a section of the North Country Trail to Maplewood State Park before merging with the Heart of the Lakes Trail. That trail is set to be complete later this summer. From there, it goes to Moorhead, the Red River, and the North Dakota border. It also connects with USBR 45, also known as the Mississippi River Trail.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN’S AFFAIRS AND POLK COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE CENTER IS OFFERING POST-9/11 VETERAN SERVICE BONUSES TO ELIGIBLE VETERANS

The 2022 Polk County Veteran’s Service Center and the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (MDVA) are now offering a post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus to eligible Veterans that are currently serving service members or a part of Veterans’ beneficiaries. The service bonus comes in three award levels and is available until the end of June 2024 or until the funds have been exhausted, with the payments being processed on the week of July 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN

