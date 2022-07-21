ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried 'Bent Over Backwards' For 'Wicked' Role That Went To Ariana Grande

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMiSU_0go1Lbw300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zisnh_0go1Lbw300 Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." (Photo: Beth Dubber HULU)

In case Ariana Grande ever really wants to switch positions, Amanda Seyfried is off book and available for the “Wicked” movie.

Months after it was announced that the pop star clinched the role of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical, Seyfried revealed that she also was in the running to play the Good Witch of the South.

Speaking with Backstage in a recent interview, the actor said she was so committed to the part that she auditioned while still filming Hulu’s “The Dropout,” in which she starred as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for ‘Wicked,‘” she said. “Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on “The Dropout”], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of “Wicked” — because I wanted it that much that I was like, “You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of ‘The Dropout’ on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.”

“I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” she continued. “Because ever since ‘Les Miz,’ I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Seyfried portrayed Cosette in director Tom Hooper’s 2012 film adaptation of “Les Misérables” alongside Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, which featured live vocal performances that were captured during shooting unlike most movie musicals.

Seyfried has previously spoken about the “complete regret” she feels over her performance in the film, describing her voice as “very weak” at the time.

“I wish I could redo “Les Misérables” completely because the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it,” she said during an episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series last year. “I’ve been working diligently ever since ‘Les Misérables’ to strengthen my voice and to have some stamina. Plus working on my vibrato, which was completely lost. From a very technical standpoint, I was very unhappy with my singing.”

Seyfried has, of course, also lent her vocal talents to “Mamma Mia!” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.”

And while she won’t appear in “Wicked,” there’s still much to be excited for when it comes to the movie musical, which has been in development since 2004. Based on the Gregory Maguire book of the same name, “Wicked” tells the story of what happened before Dorothy arrived in the land of Oz through the perspective of witches Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba, who will be played by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, who helmed “Crazy Rich Asians” and the film adaptation of Broadway’s “In the Heights,” the movie is set to be released in two parts and contain a number of new songs.

The first “Wicked” film will arrive in theaters December 2024 with the sequel premiering the following Christmas.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Tom Hooper
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Gregory Maguire
Person
Cynthia Erivo
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#Theranos
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

103K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy