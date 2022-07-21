ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee city committee moves ahead with stricter ordinance requiring gun owners to lock up firearms, report thefts

By Vanessa Swales, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

After a major uptick in gun-related violence across the country and record-breaking homicides for the Milwaukee area , a city committee has approved an ordinance on Thursday, which would require all gun owners to safely store their firearm.

If passed by the Common Council later this month, the ordinance would see that any firearm — meaning a handgun, rifle or shotgun — must be stored in a "secure locking device" in order to prevent theft and the use of the firearm to commit a crime.

“Those who decide to possess a firearm have an enormous responsibility to keep themselves and others safe,” Ald. Russell W. Stamper wrote in a statement earlier this month. “Tragic incidents like the one that occurred early today near 19th and Juneau show just how important it is to keep your firearm in a safe and secure place.”

He was referring to the July 1 death of a 3-year-old boy who obtained a gun and unintentionally shot himself.

"Should someone’s firearm go missing, it is critical that it be reported as soon as possible," he added. "That is the core problem we’re trying to solve with this ordinance."

Additionally, any firearm stored in an unoccupied vehicle parked on a highway or parking lot must be safely stored.

Any misplacement or theft of the firearm by its owner would have to be reported to police within 24 hours. Owners whose guns are used in a felony or misdemeanor who have not reported the weapon as stolen would be subject to a fine between $2,500 and $5,000.

More: A car chase, homicide scene and high school: Where ghost guns are found in Milwaukee

More: How Milwaukee faith leaders are answering the call to be a 'primary piece' of the city's plan to stop gun violence

Gun ownership in Wisconsin has risen 136% between 2002 and 2021, according to a report carried out by SafeHome.org, an organization of home security experts that conducts research aimed at making communities safer.

With that sharp increase, data released by the Milwaukee police department also showed the number of stolen guns had increased 124% in 2021 compared with 2019, with most stolen frequently from vehicles and homes.

The data also noted the top five Milwaukee neighborhoods that account for roughly 20% of stolen guns include Old North Milwaukee (Districts 4, 5 and 7), Juneau Town (District 1), Walker's Point (District 2), Harambe (District 5) and North Division (Districts 3 and 5).

A study by the Medical College of Wisconsin and The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in March 2021 reported that firearm-related homicides in Milwaukee among non-Hispanic African Americans were 14.6 times greater than among white residents. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has also reported that there has been more than a dozen juvenile homicides as of late June .

"There are so many solutions that we can do as a community to avoid gun violence," Milwaukee police Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato, who helped draft the ordinance. "It's one less funeral and it's one less tragedy — be responsible for your firearms."

The Common Council is expected to vote on the ordinance on July 28.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Vanessa_Swales .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee city committee moves ahead with stricter ordinance requiring gun owners to lock up firearms, report thefts

Comments / 6

sofuckinghilarious
4d ago

And there you have it folks, punishing law abiding gun owners because of criminals!

Reply(2)
9
 

