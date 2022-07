Medical students at the University of Michigan walked out of an anti-abortion speaker's keynote address on Sunday after petitioning the event. Shortly after Dr. Kristin Collier, a pro-life professor of medicine at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), took the stage, dozens of students began filling out the auditorium. The school was hosting its white coat ceremony, an informal ritual that symbolizes the transition from student to healthcare professional.

COLLEGES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO