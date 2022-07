If you weren’t scared of the ocean already, you probably will be after seeing this...A ‘death pool’ has been discovered at the bottom of the Red Sea that instantly kills everything that swims inside it.The pool was found by University of Miami researchers and measures a whopping 107,00 square feet.It’s a long way down, having been discovered 1.1 miles beneath the surface of the inlet of the Indian Ocean found between Africa and Asia.It has been there for an awfully long time, too. The pools are thought to have been formed from pockets of minerals which were deposited up to...

WILDLIFE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO