ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rishi Sunak: Appointing ethics adviser would be one of first things I do as PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNmVR_0go1Kx9000

Rishi Sunak has said “one of the first” things he would do as prime minister is appoint an independent ethics adviser.

The post is vacant after Lord Geidt dramatically resigned in June, accusing Boris Johnson of proposing a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code.

Lord Geidt said he had been narrowly clinging on to his role over partygate but ultimately quit after being forced into an “impossible and odious” position by the Prime Minister over steel tariffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5I4T_0go1Kx9000
Lord Christopher Geidt in 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

He was the second ethics adviser to resign during Mr Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC, former chancellor Mr Sunak said: “I definitely will reappoint an independent ethics adviser and it will be one of the first things I do.”

Asked if he would bring back Lord Geidt, he said he “probably” would because he thought he did a good job.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it so I don’t want to put him in an awkward position,” he said.

Mr Sunak, who faces Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest, told the radio programme: “Restoring trust is at the heart of what I want to bring to the job and one of the first things I will do is make sure that we put in place the structures and the accountability like you’re talking about so that all of you listening can have faith that the system will work, and if people are not behaving in the way they should be, that there will be proper accountability for that.

“And having an independent ethics adviser is obviously critical to doing that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss and Sunak trade blows on immigration and China ahead of TV debate

The two Tory leadership hopefuls have been engaged in bitter clashes over immigration, China and tax cuts ahead of a crunch TV debate on Monday evening. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will enter the first head-to-head TV debate on the BBC on Monday after a weekend that saw both camps trade increasingly personal attacks.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Rishi Sunak: Indyref2 is ‘wrong priority at worst possible moment’

A second Scottish independence referendum is “the wrong priority at the worst possible moment”, according to Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak. The former chancellor made the claim in a column for the Scottish Daily Mail on Tuesday. Both he and his leadership rival Liz Truss have spoken out...
WORLD
newschain

Tory leadership contenders rule out government job for Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have ruled out giving Boris Johnson a role in government if they succeed him as prime minister. Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said she believes Mr Johnson “needs a well-earned break” before eventually saying he will not be part of her top team. Former...
POLITICS
newschain

Truss and Sunak to clash again in second head-to-head debate

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will clash on TV for a second time in 24 hours after the first head-to-head debate saw the two contenders to be the next prime minister tear strips off each other over their economic plans. The Foreign Secretary, who is celebrating her 47th birthday on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Rishi Sunak says ‘I wasn’t born this way’ after Dorries mocks expensive clothes

Rishi Sunak told an audience of voters he was “not born this way” when asked about Nadine Dorries mocking him for his expensive taste in clothing. Tory leadership hopefuls Mr Sunak and Liz Truss appeared in front of a 100-person audience in Stoke-On-Trent for their first one-to-one showdown on BBC One, answering questions on topics ranging from inflation, to the economy, and tax.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Sunak and Truss clash on issues from UK stance on China to their fashion choices

From the UK’s stance on China to each other’s wardrobes, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have clashed on a range of topics during their latest leadership debate. The Foreign Secretary and former chancellor were also pushed to clarify whether they would deploy British troops to Ukraine and on how they felt about offering Boris Johnson a seat in their cabinets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Tory leadership hopefuls trash economic plans in first head-to-head TV showdown

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have trashed each other’s economic plans as the blue-on-blue attacks continued during their first head-to-head TV showdown. Former chancellor Mr Sunak claimed there is “nothing Conservative” about Ms Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Things#Lbc#Conservative
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak has hit out at the “forces that be” backing Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, as he positioned himself as the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson. As both campaigns traded barbs on Saturday, Ms Truss refused to engage with Mr Sunak’s suggestion he was the “underdog” as she said she was “not taking anything for granted”.
POLITICS
newschain

Good Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies

Former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble has died. The 77-year-old ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region. Lord Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with SDLP leader John...
U.K.
newschain

Tory peer claims Boris Johnson wants to carry on as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson “does not want to resign” and “wished that he could carry on” as Prime Minister, according to a Conservative peer. Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, a former Conservative Party treasurer, said the comments were made to him by Mr Johnson over lunch at Chequers on Friday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
newschain

Johnson insists meeting with former KGB officer Lebedev was not pre-arranged

Boris Johnson has denied his meeting with ex-KGB officer Alexander Lebedev after the Salisbury poisoning scandal was pre-arranged or involved discussions about Government business. The Prime Minister said officials were aware in advance he was attending an event at the house of the Russian oligarch’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, in Italy....
POLITICS
newschain

Keep national insurance rise to boost social care wages, say Tory MPs

Social care workers need to be “better paid and more highly regarded” rather than earning less than dog walkers, a former deputy prime minister has said. In a report published on Tuesday, Damian Green called for the minimum wage for care workers to be increased in line with NHS pay and said there needed to be a shift in public opinion similar to the boost in status that nurses received following the work of Florence Nightingale during the Crimean War.
HEALTH
newschain

Leading figures across the UK and Ireland pay tribute to Lord Trimble

Political leaders across the UK and Ireland have hailed Lord Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland. Following the death of the former Stormont first minister on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a political “giant” whose achievements would never be forgotten. Taoiseach Micheal Martin...
U.K.
newschain

Trimble was titan of unionism despite our differences, says Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said David Trimble was a “titan of unionism” despite their political differences. The DUP leader also said that all unionists must recognise that consensus politics and powersharing, as supported by Lord Trimble, is the way forward for Northern Ireland. Lord Trimble, who was instrumental...
POLITICS
newschain

Met did not ask Johnson about two lockdown events he attended – campaign group

The Metropolitan Police Force has admitted it did not send Boris Johnson questionnaires about two lockdown-busting gatherings at Downing Street for which other attendees were fined, a campaign group has said. The Prime Minister did not face questions from the force over his involvement in the events, despite Sue Gray...
POLITICS
newschain

Politicians from peace process era pay tribute to Trimble

Politicians who played key roles at various junctures in Northern Ireland’s arduous peace process have paid tribute to David Trimble’s efforts to end the bloodshed. Former prime minister Sir John Major praised his “critical” contribution to peace building, while ex-Irish premier Bertie Ahern described him as a “courageous” leader.
POLITICS
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy