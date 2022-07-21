ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

From Becky G to Farruko: These are the artists performing at the 2022 Fiesta Latina

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is back! Set to be held on Saturday, October 15th, at the FTX Arena, the show hosted by Enrique Santos will include a star-studded lineup ready to bring the house down with their music. During the event, Enrique Iglesias will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

Enrique Santos attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at the Amway Center on October 16, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

“We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year,” said Santos. “We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

According to iHeartRadio, this year’s Fiesta Latina will feature performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo , and DJ Adoni .

If you want to join the party, you can secure your tickets beginning Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

