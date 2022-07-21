ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoD0p_0go1JJJV00
Tommy Wiita

Jamal Smith, a 34-year-old Chicago man, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2021 road rage shooting death of Jay Boughton, a father and youth baseball coach who was shot dead on Highway 169.

A jury found Smith guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the July 6, 2021 killing. He also was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Boughton and his son were heading home after a Little League game when Smith gunned down the 56-year-old on Highway 169 in Plymouth after a "traffic altercation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXcuq_0go1JJJV00
Jay Boughton. GoFundMe

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

The killing spurred a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle he was in, a light-colored SUV. Smith was ultimately arrested in Decatur, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 2021.

Per the criminal charges, he was tracked down with the help of a Facebook Live video — recorded prior to the shooting – which shows him with a gun that matched the one used in the murder. The SUV was later reported as a stolen rental.

"This was one of the most tragic events I've witnessed in my 20 years of policing," Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a news conference following the shooting, calling it a "truly senseless act."

Boughton was an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, based in Crystal.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Mekhi Speed, cousin of Amir Locke, sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mekhi Speed, the teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering a man earlier this year - and whose investigation led to the shooting of Amir Locke during a no-knock raid - was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison and must pay $7,500 in restitution. Speed was charged with two counts of second-degree unintentional felony murder in February. Otis Elder was the victim."He was a loving brother, a loving father, friend. A protector," sister Motika Elder said in an interview with WCCO earlier this year.According to court documents, Speed admitted to bringing a gun to buy marijuana from Elder. At some point, his plans changed.Charging documents filed against Speed show that police executed search warrants in connection to the murder on three separate apartments in the Bolero Flats, where Speed lived with his mother.Speed's brother also had an apartment in the building - his unit is where Locke, Speed's cousin, was fatally shot by police.Body-camera footage showed Locke sleeping on a couch when the SWAT team entered the living room. He grabbed his handgun and was shot three times by officer Mark Hanneman. No charges were filed against Hanneman.Locke's death led to protests as demonstrators demanded accountability and change from the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cwbchicago.com

Man gets probation for allegedly trying to push a woman into the path of a CTA train

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Plymouth, IL
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Smith
newschannel20.com

Man accused of trying to take woman from vehicle in Target parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing several felony charges after pretending to be a federal agent and trying to remove her from her vehicle, according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney. Ira E. Smith, 70, is accused of blocking another vehicle into a parking spot with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Little League#Facebook Live
cwbchicago.com

5 charged with robbing, stabbing passenger on Red Line train

Prosecutors on Sunday accused five people of attacking and robbing a passenger on the Red Line early Friday. The accused include a man convicted of murder in 1987 and a man who has been arrested by Chicago police 30 times in the past 32 months—including once for allegedly robbing a Loop convenience store in December. He’s been arrested nine times since then, according to CPD records.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for murder after deadly overnight shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur early Sunday morning. Jackie G. Deberry was identified as a suspect by investigating detectives and an arrest warrant was issued. Deberry was eventually located and arrested in the area […]
DECATUR, IL
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy