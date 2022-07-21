ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Responds To Proposed Child Support Bill

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia mogul 50 Cent has expressed his opinion on the proposed bill, the Unborn Child Support Act, that was introduced by the Republican Party on July 13. The bill is said to amend the Social Security Act "to give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant,"...

www.bet.com

Comments / 1

People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Which Democrats weren't on hand to greet Biden?

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
SOMERSET, MA
Slate

Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head

The single most consequential player in the Supreme Court’s current conservative revolution is also the least conspicuous. Justice Amy Coney Barrett powered the court’s hard-right turn by casting the fifth vote in several major decisions—most notably, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade. Yet over the course of the most fractious term in modern history, she rarely bothered to explain herself. While Donald Trump’s other two justices spilled much ink defending their positions, Barrett remained reticent. By the end of the term, she had become an enigmatic figure whose jurisprudence grew more cryptic and confusing with each decision. Even as her court grew more aggressive, she seemed to recede from view.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Two GOP Primary Losers in Colorado Fail to Pay for Recounts

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline. The office informed Mesa...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday took a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. Jackson, who joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard’s admissions policy because she was a member of the school’s board. The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university. Jackson’s participation seems unlikely to make much difference in the outcome on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden faces moment of truth on the economy this week

(CNN) — Every week is a tough week for this White House right now. But as he recovers from his Covid-19 infection, President Joe Biden faces a new moment of truth this week about an economy that is stuck in an identity crisis and buffeted by unpredictable outside forces -- and his White House knows it, as advisers scramble to front-run what many think could be a week of more gloomy data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Shot Pot Decriminalization Bill Introduced in Senate

FDA would regulate production, distribution and set standards. Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would federally decriminalize, regulate and impose taxes on cannabis products. Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. and Senators. Cory Booker. of New Jersey and. Ron Wyden. of Oregon, the sponsors, revised the measure, which faces significant obstacles...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS

