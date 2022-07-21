Newton County Jail Blotter

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO