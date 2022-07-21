ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Newton County Jail Blotter

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

11Alive

Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said. The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.
COMMERCE, GA
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a U.S. marshal has been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that the officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wrote on Twitter that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Guns, cocaine found in search of Clayton County storage locker, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers say a search of a Clayton County storage unit led to the discovery of dozens of weapons and crack cocaine. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the discovery was part of a joint investigation between federal law enforcement partners and the department's special operations narcotics unit.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Man sentenced to 40 years, 15 years of the sentence in custody with no parole, for aggravated child molestation

A man who was a soldier at Fort Benning at the time of his arrest has been sentenced to 40 years, with 15 of them to be served in custody with no chance of parole. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that the plea deal was reached on July 12 after Trevon Lamar Teague enter a guilty plea to Aggravated Child Molestation the previous day.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA

