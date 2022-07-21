ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Matt Birk slammed on 'The View' for comments on women having careers

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut89P_0go1I54n00
BringMeTheNews

Matt Birk, the running mate and lieutenant governor candidate for Republican governor hopeful Scott Jensen, is continuing to draw national criticism for a series of controversial remarks he made the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Birk's comments drew major rebuke this week from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Jensen's and Birk's Democratic opponents this November, after being shared by Heartland Signal, a liberal media outlet.

In the recording of Birk speaking to the National Right to Life Council in Georgia, he made a series of contentious remarks in which he claims American culture "loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion" and said "two wrongs, it's not going to make a right" when discussing his views on abortion after rape.

"They’re telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers, all these things," he said.

On Tuesday, Walz and Flanagan held a press conference along with a number of sexual assault survivors.

"These disturbing remarks are disrespectful toward survivors and the policy is even worse," Flanagan said. "The Jensen-Birk abortion ban would force survivors to live the lives their rapists chose for them rather than ones they wanted for themselves."

Birk responded to the backlash in a video message in which he said Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, tried to "savage" him on the remarks he made.

In defense of his earlier comments, Birk said he thinks women are told to choose between pursuing a career or motherhood.

"Why don't we uplift both those things? I don't think we promote motherhood enough," Birk said, later accusing Flanagan of purposefully mischaracterizing his remarks.

"Aren't you a mother? Isn't that more important than being lieutenant governor?" he said.

Birk's remarks, which appeared in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, were again criticized before a national audience on Thursday's episode of "The View".

Michael Brodkorb shared a portion of the segment on Twitter.

"This is the one who doesn't like that women will have careers," host Joy Behar says.

"News flash, we already have them," responds Sara Haines.

"Well Matt, look around," said Whoopi Goldberg. "I'm sure there are women around you. Ask them what they do for a living. I'm sure they'd love to tell you."

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy