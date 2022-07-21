Matt Birk slammed on 'The View' for comments on women having careers

BringMeTheNews

Matt Birk, the running mate and lieutenant governor candidate for Republican governor hopeful Scott Jensen, is continuing to draw national criticism for a series of controversial remarks he made the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Birk's comments drew major rebuke this week from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Jensen's and Birk's Democratic opponents this November, after being shared by Heartland Signal, a liberal media outlet.

In the recording of Birk speaking to the National Right to Life Council in Georgia, he made a series of contentious remarks in which he claims American culture "loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion" and said "two wrongs, it's not going to make a right" when discussing his views on abortion after rape.

"They’re telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers, all these things," he said.

On Tuesday, Walz and Flanagan held a press conference along with a number of sexual assault survivors.

"These disturbing remarks are disrespectful toward survivors and the policy is even worse," Flanagan said. "The Jensen-Birk abortion ban would force survivors to live the lives their rapists chose for them rather than ones they wanted for themselves."

Birk responded to the backlash in a video message in which he said Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, tried to "savage" him on the remarks he made.

In defense of his earlier comments, Birk said he thinks women are told to choose between pursuing a career or motherhood.

"Why don't we uplift both those things? I don't think we promote motherhood enough," Birk said, later accusing Flanagan of purposefully mischaracterizing his remarks.

"Aren't you a mother? Isn't that more important than being lieutenant governor?" he said.

Birk's remarks, which appeared in Vanity Fair on Tuesday, were again criticized before a national audience on Thursday's episode of "The View".

Michael Brodkorb shared a portion of the segment on Twitter.

"This is the one who doesn't like that women will have careers," host Joy Behar says.

"News flash, we already have them," responds Sara Haines.

"Well Matt, look around," said Whoopi Goldberg. "I'm sure there are women around you. Ask them what they do for a living. I'm sure they'd love to tell you."