Crittenden County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Monroe, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Monroe; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR MADISON, NORTHWESTERN MONROE AND SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, Belleville, Granite City, O`Fallon, Alton, East St. Louis, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Cahokia, Swansea, Glen Carbon, Shiloh, Wood River, Highland, Troy, Waterloo, Columbia, Bethalto and Maryville. This includes the following State Parks Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 27. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 30. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MADISON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: St. Charles The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Dardenne Creek at St. Peters. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Dardenne Creek at St. Peters. * WHEN...From early this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, Lone Wolff Park begins flooding just south of Main Street/Highway C, just west of St. Peters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...Crest at 23.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.8 feet on 03/31/2019.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

