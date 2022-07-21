ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Monroe, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Monroe; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR MADISON, NORTHWESTERN MONROE AND SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, Belleville, Granite City, O`Fallon, Alton, East St. Louis, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Cahokia, Swansea, Glen Carbon, Shiloh, Wood River, Highland, Troy, Waterloo, Columbia, Bethalto and Maryville. This includes the following State Parks Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 27. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 30. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MADISON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Iron, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Iron; Madison; Perry; Reynolds; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 499 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER IRON MADISON PERRY REYNOLDS RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WASHINGTON WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Crittenden County, AR
State
Tennessee State
County
Lee County, AR
County
Saint Francis County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Cross County, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 22:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches San Juan and vicinity, northeast, and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy