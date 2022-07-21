Emily Ratajkowski’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Edgy Street Style to Red Carpet Glam

David Fisher/Shutterstock

There’s something about Emily Ratajkowski! When it comes to fashion, the supermodel just gets it.

Whether she’s walking the streets of New York, strutting down a runway or red carpet, she always delivers an unforgettable fashion moment.

When asked to describe her personal style, the England native told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic “is a little retro.” She added: “I’m very into Princess Diana right now — so a little 1980s, some menswear mixed in with a little biker short, or something really feminine.”

In March 2022, the My Body author was photographed walking her dog in Soho, wearing a two-toned, loose-fitting blazer teamed with slouchy leather pants and pointed toe black boots. Ratajkowski accessorized with a black baseball cap and a pair of square-shaped sunglasses.

When she’s not slaying off duty, the We Are Your Friends star serves Us with dramatic red carpet moments. At the 2022 Met Gala, Ratajkowski offered her interpretation of Gilded Glamour in a vibrant archival ensemble from Versace. The 1992 piece featured a see-through beaded top, which was teamed with a colorful high-low skirt. She completed the look with an effortless updo and soft makeup.

Skin-baring looks are a go-to for the actress. In November 2021, Ratajkowski brought back the low-rise trend at the CFDA Fashion Awards when she stepped out in a gray ribbed zip-up cropped sweater and a pleated midi skirt from Miu Miu. On her feet, Ratajkowski opted for preppy pumps — also from the Italian fashion house.

For those that don’t know, Ratajkowski is also a force in fashion behind the scenes. In 2017, the Gone Girl star launched her clothing line Inamorata. The label first debuted with swimwear, but now includes loungewear, dresses and jewelry.

In 2019, Ratajkowski opened up about her brand, explaining in an interview with Elle that she wanted to fill a void in the fashion industry.

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company,” she said.

She added: “For me, that’s huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think. I don’t want it to be a brand where you’re like ‘Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again.’ I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, ‘Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set.’ You know?”

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski’s all-time best fashion moments: