Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Local Media in Atlanta for SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Ga.– Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with local Knoxville media in Atlanta following his televised SEC Media Days appearance.

Heupel went into more depth on a lot of what he talked about during media days, including NIL, the difference in heading into year two as compared to year one, the wide receivers' development, Bru McCoy's eligibility and more.

Watch Heupel's entire availability video from the Omni Hotel above.